PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.17. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,857. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average is $188.23. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

