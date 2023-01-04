PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,560 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,605. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

