PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.28. 472,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,037,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

