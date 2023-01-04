PRW Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,051. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.