ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 27,200 shares.

ProtoKinetix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

