Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,912,000 after purchasing an additional 570,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after buying an additional 985,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,473,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,899,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

PB opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

