ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.32 and last traded at $53.49. 3,386,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,590,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
