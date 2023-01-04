ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 6.6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 18,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,754,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

