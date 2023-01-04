Prom (PROM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Prom has a total market cap of $71.71 million and $2.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00023279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039626 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00233816 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.9027564 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,110,493.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

