ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) vs. Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Financial Contrast

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 1.29% 1.55% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProFrac and Subsea 7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Subsea 7 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $27.42, suggesting a potential upside of 28.12%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Subsea 7.

This table compares ProFrac and Subsea 7’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.97 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Subsea 7 $5.01 billion N/A $31.80 million $0.23 48.07

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. As of December 31, 2021, it has a fleet of 38 vessels. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg.

