ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.44

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 808706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,747,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,999,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ProFrac by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,648,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

