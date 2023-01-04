Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 104,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.