Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$174.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.17.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,298. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.27. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$46.86 and a 52-week high of C$116.00.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 16.1600007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

