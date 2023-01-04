PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.15

PotCoin (POT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $799,076.09 and $4.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00456646 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00032753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

