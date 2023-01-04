Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173,671 shares during the period. Poseida Therapeutics accounts for about 3.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 7,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,744. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

