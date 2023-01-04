PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $23.71

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.71, but opened at $25.01. PLDT shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1,214 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

PLDT Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

