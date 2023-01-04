PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $23.71

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.71, but opened at $25.01. PLDT shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1,214 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
PLDT Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.