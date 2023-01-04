PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $570,426.71 and approximately $11,300.62 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00476245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.02198050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.10 or 0.30474804 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 726,294,946 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 726,267,812.11171 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.11393593 USD and is up 10.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,294.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

