Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Position Increased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.94% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 48.2% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.2% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 111.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.