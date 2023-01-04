Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given New €191.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($298.94) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

OTCMKTS PDRDY remained flat at $47.12 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

