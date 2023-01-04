Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 122,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $333.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

