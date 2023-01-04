Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,321 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,321 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 475,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after buying an additional 65,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.