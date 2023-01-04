Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,888 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $336.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.59. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $564.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

