Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,298 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Evolent Health worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 63.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 27.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Down 3.9 %

EVH stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVH. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

