Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $45.80 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of DexCom worth $45,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

