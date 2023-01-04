Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 183.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $284.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.83 and its 200 day moving average is $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $400.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

