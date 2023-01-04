Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.74 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 5.4 %

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tony M. Chou sold 10,060 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $553,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,489. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

