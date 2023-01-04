Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ciena worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $143,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,795,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $143,238.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,588 shares of company stock worth $2,147,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $77.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

