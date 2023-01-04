Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

