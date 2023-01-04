Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $147,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

