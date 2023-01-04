Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Parsons Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.