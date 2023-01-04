Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 2,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Banner were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 370,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $20,165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,364,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Banner by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Trading Down 0.4 %

BANR opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

