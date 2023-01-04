Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 13,100 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 1.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 230.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 86,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

