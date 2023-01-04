Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 75,023 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Ribbon Communications worth $23,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

RBBN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $207.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Ribbon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.