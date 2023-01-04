Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $1.10 Million Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.19% of SI-BONE worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 53.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $104,951.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,137.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,137.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $72,070.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIBN opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

