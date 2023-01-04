Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 2.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.47% of Jabil worth $37,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 198.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,152 shares of company stock worth $7,825,238 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

