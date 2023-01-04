PancakeSwap Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00019160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $521.44 million and $15.50 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 358,196,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,747,940 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.