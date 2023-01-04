Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 273,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,994,793 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $17.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

