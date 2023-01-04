Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,329 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Palomar worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.02 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,560. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

