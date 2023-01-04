Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS PTLC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 123,894 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.