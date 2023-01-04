Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 27.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 259.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 34.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Down 2.5 %

OSTK stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $863.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com



Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

