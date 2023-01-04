ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 27,193 shares.The stock last traded at $80.46 and had previously closed at $81.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ORIX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

