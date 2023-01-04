Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.50 on Friday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

