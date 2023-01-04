Orchid Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and $4.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06884277 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,583,504.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

