Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,757,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,106,662,000 after acquiring an additional 202,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

