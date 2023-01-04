Orca Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 311,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

MS opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.