OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). 20,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 192,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of £11.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.28.

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

