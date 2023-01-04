Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.87 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ontology has a market cap of $139.64 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.67 or 0.07461481 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023555 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001456 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

