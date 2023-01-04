ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lowered by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

