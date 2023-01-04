OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.53. 14,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 26,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.
OMRON Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.11.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OMRON (OMRNY)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.