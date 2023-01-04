OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.53. 14,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 26,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.11.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that OMRON Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

