OmniaVerse Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $243,413.05 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

